CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

CBAY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 127,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,276. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,845,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

