Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $101,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $102,550.00.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,181,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,155,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

