D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 18,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.32% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market cap of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

