D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays cut Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

