D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,539 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

