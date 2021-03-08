D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,106.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,055.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,023.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,222.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

