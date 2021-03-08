D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $117.07 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19.

