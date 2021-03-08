D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,211 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $67.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

