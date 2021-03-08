D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 604 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Okta by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $215.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.63 and its 200 day moving average is $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

