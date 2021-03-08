D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

JKL stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $167.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.