D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

