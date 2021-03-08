D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

