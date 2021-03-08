D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $204.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

