D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.55 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $263.82 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

