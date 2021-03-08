D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,395 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.34% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

