D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.21% of Extreme Networks worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 362.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.