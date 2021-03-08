D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,878,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.