D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

