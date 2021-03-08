D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,470.24 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,838.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,471.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

