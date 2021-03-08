D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 382.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

