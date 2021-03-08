D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.