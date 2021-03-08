D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

TAP opened at $46.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.