D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,004 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 187.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

