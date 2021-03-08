D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -518.91.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

