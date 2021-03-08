D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $278.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

