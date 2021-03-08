D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $226,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Cigna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $230.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

