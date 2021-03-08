D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,156 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

