D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,261 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,447,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $217.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $218.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

