D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,260 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

