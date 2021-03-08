D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 970 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 434,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

