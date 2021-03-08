D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $89.51 on Monday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

