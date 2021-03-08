D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

