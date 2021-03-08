DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Global Medical REIT in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

GMRE stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 33.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.