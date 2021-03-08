DA Davidson Comments on Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

VEEV opened at $254.79 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

