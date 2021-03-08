DA Davidson Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $162.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $147.78. 29,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.19. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.