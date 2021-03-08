DA Davidson Weighs in on Northwest Pipe’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Pipe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.