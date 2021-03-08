DAEX (DAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,411.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $14,411.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00791999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00041312 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

