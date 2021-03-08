Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $328.75 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $328.75 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,560,351,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,560,351,488 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

