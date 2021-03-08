DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $123,339.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,769.82 or 0.99891272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004042 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

