Dash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $671.20 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Dash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $671.20 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $210.98 or 0.00415465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.74 or 0.04184072 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,013,955 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.