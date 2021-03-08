DATA Market Cap Hits $11.68 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $3.03 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATA has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

