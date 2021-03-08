DATA Price Reaches $0.0010 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $11.42 million and $10.07 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

