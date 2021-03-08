Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,418.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 389,611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $82.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,739.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,796 shares of company stock worth $197,172,968 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

