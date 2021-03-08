Datum Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Datum has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $72,142.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00804449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040888 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.