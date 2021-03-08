Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

