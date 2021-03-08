DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

