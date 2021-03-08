DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.86 on Top Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $36,793.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008383 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.