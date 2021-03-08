DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0011 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 20% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $215,030.76 and $307.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

