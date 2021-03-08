Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $168,757.93 and $3,244.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.54 or 0.00793220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

