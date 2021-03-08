Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $715,853.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $715,853.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.00802386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00030709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041132 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,654,979 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

